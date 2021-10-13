Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $837,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $338.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.20. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $203.71 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

