Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,373 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $26.50.

