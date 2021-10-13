Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,877. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

NEM opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

