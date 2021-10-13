Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 17,565 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

