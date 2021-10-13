Profund Advisors LLC Buys 462 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.