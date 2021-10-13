Profund Advisors LLC Has $386,000 Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $8,470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

