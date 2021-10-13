Profund Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.