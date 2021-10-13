Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lennar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

LEN stock opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

