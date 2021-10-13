Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

