Profund Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

