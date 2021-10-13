Profund Advisors LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

