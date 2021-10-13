ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

