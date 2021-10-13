ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 612,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 279,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

