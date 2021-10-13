ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,839,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

MAS stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

