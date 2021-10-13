ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.22.

DPZ opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

