ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

