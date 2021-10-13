ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 12,161 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,926,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

