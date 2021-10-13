ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $357.92 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.72 and a 200 day moving average of $331.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

