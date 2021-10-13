Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $19.93. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 377,444 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

