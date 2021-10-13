Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

PTGX opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

