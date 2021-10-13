Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 59,268 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.