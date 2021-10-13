Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of SkyWest worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.