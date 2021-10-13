Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

TRQ stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.