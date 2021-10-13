Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of M/I Homes worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

