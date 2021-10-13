Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.28 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.