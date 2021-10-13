Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.28 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,195,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,991,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,563,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.19%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
