Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 13,800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $157.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

