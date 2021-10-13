Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.