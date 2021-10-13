Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 252,719 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252,719 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

