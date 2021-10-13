Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

PUM stock opened at €97.40 ($114.59) on Monday. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €103.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €97.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

