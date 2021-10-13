Pundi X[new] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49.83 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $430.66 million and $49.83 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00117618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,159.47 or 0.99738185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.31 or 0.06156104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

