PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

PRTC opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,480.00. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PureTech Health (PRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.