PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $458,680.40 and $1,056.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

