Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.80 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.34.

NYSE AMP opened at $279.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $284.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.