Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.