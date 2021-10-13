Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

MTDR stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

