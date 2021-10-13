Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increased by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

