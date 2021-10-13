Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

