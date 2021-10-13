Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

