Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Piper Sandler

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Nasdaq stock opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $202.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

