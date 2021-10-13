Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

SLB stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.