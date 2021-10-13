Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Avnet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $145,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter worth about $958,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 838,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

