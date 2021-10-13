Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAL. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

