Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,192,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

