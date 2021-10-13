Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Increased by Analyst

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MARA opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.52 and a beta of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $928,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

