Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

