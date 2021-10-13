Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

