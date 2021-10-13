Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

