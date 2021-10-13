QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.44. QC shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

QC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and focuses on credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. It engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.