Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Qorvo worth $40,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

QRVO stock opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

