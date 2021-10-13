Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

